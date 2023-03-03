Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
6AM City

2023 Women's History Month events in San Jose, CA

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPT4J_0l7ID0SQ00

This month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments made by extraordinary women.

Photo via @bennys_journey

March is Women’s History Month , a celebration established in 1987 that recognizes women’s accomplishments + contributions to our history, culture, and society.

Take part in the observation with these four events:


💜 Flower Workshop Celebrating Women’s Day | Saturday, Mar. 11 | 2:30-5 p.m. | Flora Haven | Enjoy small bites while you create a flower arrangement.

💜 Sunday Families Create: Women’s History in Art | Sundays, Mar. 12, 19, 26 | 12-2 p.m. | Educational Park | Create a piece inspired by the work of artists from the feminist art movement.

💜 Celebrating International Women’s Day “Embrace Equity” | Sunday, Mar. 19 | 4-7 p.m. | Rotary Summit Center | Hear from an all-female lineup of guest speakers from Silicon Valley’s top industries.


💜 Belonging: Celebrating Community Heritage and HERstories | Sunday, Mar. 26 | 12-4 p.m. | History Park | Honor the women of Santa Clara Valley’s history with performances, activities, and community vendors.

We will update this list as more events are announced.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
Littlest Little Italy in Downtown San Jose brings a 5-in-1 food hall
San Jose, CA1 day ago
The last inhabitants of San Jose’s former ‘Jungle’ encampment
San Jose, CA2 days ago
San Jose Mother Killed by Falling Tree in Local Park
San Jose, CA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Alarming discovery’: Hate symbol found in Bay Area town
Gilroy, CA12 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
How three chefs are looking to turn a restaurant nestled in the redwoods atop Skyline Boulevard into the Peninsula’s next dining destination
Woodside, CA10 hours ago
Epic Bay Area hip-hop show announced with Snoop, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
35,000-sq.-ft luxury center to open near Stanford campus
Menlo Park, CA2 days ago
Veterans Support Group Finds New Home After Milpitas Restaurant Conflict
Milpitas, CA1 day ago
‘A very dark place’: Silicon Valley leader opens up about fatal crash
San Jose, CA1 day ago
The Daily 03-08-23 Marc Benioff is very sorry about Salesforce Tower
San Francisco, CA17 hours ago
San Jose: After 39 years, this Red Lobster restaurant has closed for good
San Jose, CA1 day ago
The moment the Bay Bridge lights went dark: Watch
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco has a new farmers market just for cannabis
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Amazon buys big Bay Area industrial site where factory closed
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
Emergency Calls, Complaints Are Down Near San José's Temporary Housing Sites. So Why Are They Still So Politically Risky?
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Bay Area software engineer charged $545 for single BART ride
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Reef Dog Deli introduces new supper club offering
Capitola, CA1 day ago
Fremont to reduce pay following $21M Elena Mondragon verdict
Fremont, CA1 day ago
San Jose airport passenger activity soars, full COVID recovery is elusive
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Large Almaden Valley home with a 20,000-square-foot lot next to Quicksilver Park, hiking trails
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Why Cops in California Are Warning People to Stay Away from Cookie Monster!
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy