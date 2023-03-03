2023 Women's History Month events in San Jose, CA

March is Women’s History Month
, a celebration established in 1987
that recognizes women’s accomplishments + contributions
to our history, culture, and society.
Take part in the observation with these four events:
💜 Flower Workshop Celebrating Women’s Day
| Saturday, Mar. 11 | 2:30-5 p.m. | Flora Haven | Enjoy small bites while you create a flower arrangement.
💜 Sunday Families Create: Women’s History in Art
| Sundays, Mar. 12, 19, 26 | 12-2 p.m. | Educational Park | Create a piece inspired by the work of artists from the feminist art movement.
💜 Celebrating International Women’s Day “Embrace Equity”
| Sunday, Mar. 19 | 4-7 p.m. | Rotary Summit Center | Hear from an all-female lineup of guest speakers from Silicon Valley’s top industries.
💜 Belonging: Celebrating Community Heritage and HERstories
| Sunday, Mar. 26 | 12-4 p.m. | History Park | Honor the women of Santa Clara Valley’s history with performances, activities, and community vendors. We will update this list as more events are announced.
Comments / 0