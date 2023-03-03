Open in App
Reno, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Watch live: Memorial for Care Flight crew Ryan Watson, Ed Pricola, Scott Walton

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal,

5 days ago

Tuesday update: First responders will lead a procession to the public memorial for the crew of the Care Flight medical transport plane that crashed on Feb. 24. The memorial is at 2 p.m. at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

Five people were killed when the  Pilatus PC-12 managed by Washoe’s Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority broke apart mid-flight about 15 minutes after takeoff and crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada.

The memorial will honor Care Flight nurse Ed Pricola and paramedic Ryan Watson, both of Reno; and pilot Scott Walton of Michigan.

REMSA said the family of patient Mark Rand and his wife Terri, who were on board, are not participating in the memorial and have asked for privacy.

Speakers at the memorial will include Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, REMSA Health President and CEO Barry Duplantis, and director of Care Flight operations Vanessa Coyle.

The procession will start at 12:45 p.m. at Walton’s Funeral Home at Vine and Second Street and end at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Route details

  1. Starting from Walton’s, travel east on Second Street to Greater Nevada Field
  2. Follow east Second Street past Renown Medical Center turning right on Kietzke Lane.
  3. Travel south on Kietzke Lane for 4 miles, past East Peckham Lane.
  4. Follow Kietzke Lane to South Virginia Street, turning right and proceeding north to the convention center.

Original post: A public memorial will be held Wednesday for the nurse, paramedic and pilot killed in a Feb. 24 air ambulance crash now being investigated just outside Reno.

All three men, who were fathers to young children, will be honored at 2 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Nurse Edward Pricola, 32, and paramedic Ryan Watson, 27, are both from Reno.

Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson, organized by Savanah Green

Ed Pricola, REMSA Careflight RN, BSN, organized by Kleine Calvo

Pricola has two small children, and Watson became a new father just over a month ago.

Pilot Scott Walton, 46, who worked for Guardian Flight, an air ambulance company out of Utah was from Allendale, Michigan. He had three young daughters.

The three were the crew on the  Pilatus PC-12 plane — a single-engine fixed-wing turboprop aircraft managed by Washoe’s Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority. It — broke apart mid-flight outside about 15 minutes after takeoff near Stagecoach, Nevada.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to REMSA, private memorials and a celebration of life for the five victims, including patient Mark Rand, 69, and his wife Terri, 66, started on Friday.

Private services for Care Flight crew members and their families was scheduled for Friday at 9:14 p.m., a week after the crash.

There was no immediate information about speakers or planned events for the public memorial.

