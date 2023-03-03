How the Seattle design review process works

Most mid- and large-sized commercial and residential building projects in Seattle must have construction plans reviewed before the developers can secure crucial permits . For this part of the process, architects prep a design proposal with visuals and other details, then meet with a local district design review board .
At reviews for most districts, the board looks at 11 citywide design categories that include specifications on pedestrian access , architectural character, and open space concepts that help neighborhoods keep their distinct character. Each district also has additional guidelines, including downtown.
Designs of the times
For larger projects (like a U Village ), the board goes over plans at least twice at public meetings — once for early guidance, then more specific recs later (like tweaking retail space or adding greenery) .
Public comments provide valuable feedback for the review and regularly influence recommendations . “We look to see what are the significant community concerns brought up over and over again,” said Seattle Senior Land Use Planner Crystal Torres.
