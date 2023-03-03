Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Flooded basement? Here’s what you need to know to get water out of your home

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxvYL_0l7IAgQc00

Rain has been coming down non-stop Friday, and this can create flooding problems for people in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to a local plumber about a tool you can use to get water out of your home.

With constant rain, any home can flood. If they do, a sump pump is what can save them from water damage.

>> Strong storm system to bring big impacts to the Miami Valley Friday

Typically, when houses flood the basement is where the most water damage is found.

With a sump pump, it can kick the water outside so it’s not pooling in your home.

“Basically, just eject the water out from underneath the home so that the water doesn’t make its way into basements,” said Josh Ewen, General Operations Manager of Mr. Rooter’s Plumbing.

Ewen says many people in Ohio have more than one sump pump.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

“Some people may have to have more than one sump pump. Backup sump pumps,” Ewen said.

The pumps are easy to use.

“They’re pretty much a plug and play system. Just kind of set them in and forget about them,” he said.

He says you just need to check on the filter.

“You should clean your pit out pretty often,” he said. “The sediment can get sucked into the pump itself and mess up the pump.”

Ewen says he will most likely be getting calls Friday night of people asking for him to come to their house to use sump pumps on their flooded basements.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
3 things to know before Friday's snow arrives
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Affordable grocery store chain opens new location in Ohio
Willoughby, OH1 day ago
Ohio and West Virginia burn ban begins for the next three months
Marietta, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: No hazard to public after explosion at St. Bernard chemical plant
Saint Bernard, OH2 days ago
Snowstorm strands Northern California woman in her car for 3 nights
Laytonville, CA18 hours ago
"When will help arrive?": Snowed-in Southern California residents plead for help
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH4 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
These Are Ohio's 10 Most Affordable Places to Live, and Three Are in Greater Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new store in Ohio this weekend
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway suspends train operations, ongoing soil monitoring shows increasing erosion
Peninsula, OH5 days ago
Police search for missing Fairfield Co. man
Berne Township, OH1 day ago
Ohio Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Senators request USDA, EPA help addressing toxic chemical potential impact on crops and livestock
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Ohio Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training through Thursday
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy