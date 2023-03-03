Open in App
San Jose, CA
A guide to San Pedro Square

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga6s0_0l7IAIRI00

Venture into San Pedro Square for all the fun.

Photo via @thanephelan

To many San Joseans, San Pedro Square is a community staple . Not only is it home to eclectic bars , a plethora of restaurants for every cuisine , and a variety of
shops from local makers — but it’s also full of history from the earliest days of El Pueblo de San Jose de Guadalupe .

In this guide, we’ll break down some must-try spots + activities you have to hit when visiting this historic and colorful part of our downtown scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGJ74_0l7IAIRI00

Sushi Confidential offers an expansive menu for all appetites.

Photo by SJtoday staff

🍴 Eat + drink

The first restaurant to open in the square was The Old Spaghetti Factory in 1972, which took over the former site of the Ravenna Pasta Company . Since then, it has grown into a foodie’s paradise .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzAu8_0l7IAIRI00

San Pedro Square is full of colorful art all around.

Photo via @rjayrivera_

🛍️ Shop

Move aside big department stores , the square boasts a range of shops from local makers + small businesses offering artisan and eco-friendly goods.
  • Head over to MOMENT DTSJ , a collection of four micro-retail storefronts that rotate throughout the year. At the moment, you can shop from jewelry store Boho Moon Art , dog-friendly charcuterie spot Woofboard , keycaps producer Tiny Keyboard Shop , or leafy retailer Plant Slut .
  • For sustainable goods, try The Source Zero . This is San Jose’s first zero-waste shop + soap refill store , and offers everything from organic scrunchies and handkerchiefs to biodegradable dental floss and bamboo toothbrushes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B59vG_0l7IAIRI00

Make your own candle at Ashy Aromas.

Photo via @ashyaromas

🔎 Explore

Take the time to explore San Pedro Square’s many murals, take a craft class, or venture into San Jose’s history through the area’s oldest establishments.
  • Grab a friend for a candle-making experience at Ashy Aromas . Not only is it a shop with plenty of sweet-smelling products , but you can enjoy a glass of wine while creating your own candle or room spray.
  • The Tabard Theatre Company , located between Dr. Funk and Olla Cocina , is a venue to catch fun plays, live music , and even poetry slams . Head there before its closes its doors on Sunday, April 2 .
  • Take a history tour through the Peralta Adobe House — one of the oldest Spanish California settlements . Right across the street, learn about the 1850s-era house of Thomas Fallon , one of San Jose’s earliest mayors .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vg69_0l7IAIRI00

Grab a fun cocktail or have a beer from San Pedro Social’s many drafts on tap.

Photo by SJtoday staff

🌃 Nightlife

When the sun goes down, the square turns up . Hop into pubs, bars, lounges, and nightclubs all within walking distance.
Which area of San Jose should we explore next? Let us know by emailing hello@thesjtoday.com.
