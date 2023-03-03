A guide to San Pedro Square

To many San Joseans, San Pedro Square is a community staple . Not only is it home to eclectic bars , a plethora of restaurants for every cuisine , and a variety of shops from local makers — but it’s also full of history from the earliest days of El Pueblo de San Jose de Guadalupe .
In this guide, we’ll break down some must-try spots + activities you have to hit when visiting this historic and colorful part of our downtown scene.
🍴 Eat + drink
The first restaurant to open in the square was The Old Spaghetti Factory in 1972, which took over the former site of the Ravenna Pasta Company . Since then, it has grown into a foodie’s paradise .
For sustainable goods, try The Source Zero . This is San Jose’s first zero-waste shop + soap refill store , and offers everything from organic scrunchies and handkerchiefs to biodegradable dental floss and bamboo toothbrushes.
🔎 Explore
Take the time to explore San Pedro Square’s many murals, take a craft class, or venture into San Jose’s history through the area’s oldest establishments.
Grab a friend for a candle-making experience at Ashy Aromas . Not only is it a shop with plenty of sweet-smelling products , but you can enjoy a glass of wine while creating your own candle or room spray.
Take a history tour through the Peralta Adobe House — one of the oldest Spanish California settlements . Right across the street, learn about the 1850s-era house of Thomas Fallon , one of San Jose’s earliest mayors .
🌃 Nightlife
When the sun goes down, the square turns up . Hop into pubs, bars, lounges, and nightclubs all within walking distance.
For fun cocktails, a ton of beers on tap , bowling , and free games ( yes, free ) — go around the corner from The Farmers Union to San Pedro Social .
