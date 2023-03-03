Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
On Tap Sports Net

Kei Kamara Wants to Make History with the Chicago Fire

By russwiafe,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdIsb_0l7I0I7900

The veteran striker has declared his intentions to hit the ground running when he makes his Chicago Fire debut on Saturday.

The Chicago Fire will open their 2023 MLS Season Saturday at Soldier Field after having a bye week to start the season. Head coach Ezra Hendrickson and his team face an uphill task against former MLS CUP Champions NYCFC, which lost 2-0 to Nashville in Week 1.

But marquee signing Kei Kamara is confident about his new team entering the 2023 campaign.

"I have been in the league for a very long time so I know how it goes when the season is about to start, the veteran striker said. "We are ready, the team has been prepared and you can tell from practice that the confidence level is high and we are ready for NYCFC."

With 139 MLS goals under his belt, Kamara is optimistic about making history and adding more tallies to his stat sheet.

"I have an ambition to help my teammates and score more goals, I think this is why I signed for this great club," Kamara said. "I have played at this stadium before, so I am ready. I have scored 139 goals in the MLS and hopefully more will come, but if I am not scoring I want to help my team win."

The Chicago Fire's season opener against NYCFC will get underway Saturday at 7:30 PM CT from the lakefront. You can watch the match on on Apple TV.

Follow @soccer_ontap on Twitter for more Chicago Fire news and updates!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Fabian Herbers Praises New Chicago Fire Teammates
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears Sign Fullback Khari Blasingame to Contract Extension
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Photos of the Game: White Sox at Dodgers - March 5, 2023
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after Bengals RB accused of killing juvenile
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
Blackhawks Welcome Alex DeBrincat Back to United Center with First Period Tribute Video
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy