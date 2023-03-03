Kei Kamara Wants to Make History with the Chicago Fire

The veteran striker has declared his intentions to hit the ground running when he makes his Chicago Fire debut on Saturday.

The Chicago Fire will open their 2023 MLS Season Saturday at Soldier Field after having a bye week to start the season. Head coach Ezra Hendrickson and his team face an uphill task against former MLS CUP Champions NYCFC, which lost 2-0 to Nashville in Week 1.

But marquee signing Kei Kamara is confident about his new team entering the 2023 campaign.

"I have been in the league for a very long time so I know how it goes when the season is about to start, the veteran striker said. "We are ready, the team has been prepared and you can tell from practice that the confidence level is high and we are ready for NYCFC."

With 139 MLS goals under his belt, Kamara is optimistic about making history and adding more tallies to his stat sheet.

"I have an ambition to help my teammates and score more goals, I think this is why I signed for this great club," Kamara said. "I have played at this stadium before, so I am ready. I have scored 139 goals in the MLS and hopefully more will come, but if I am not scoring I want to help my team win."

The Chicago Fire's season opener against NYCFC will get underway Saturday at 7:30 PM CT from the lakefront. You can watch the match on on Apple TV.

