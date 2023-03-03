Change location
Biden Administration Opens Pardon Request Applications For Federal Cannabis Possession Offenses
By Maureen Meehan,5 days ago
Federal cannabis prisoners who qualify for President Biden’s mass pardon can now begin applying for a “certificate of proof” demonstrating that they’re eligible for clemency. The online application, which is run through the...
