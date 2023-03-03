Open in App
Indiana State
Benzinga

Biden Administration Opens Pardon Request Applications For Federal Cannabis Possession Offenses

By Maureen Meehan,

5 days ago
Federal cannabis prisoners who qualify for President Biden’s mass pardon can now begin applying for a “certificate of proof” demonstrating that they’re eligible for clemency. The online application, which is run through the...
