Open in App
Aurora, IL
See more from this location?
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: 'Stomach bug' going around; Aurora among happiest cities

By The Center Square,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXm1S_0l7Hyb9y00

'Stomach bug' going around

Stomach flu cases are on the rise in Illinois, some severe enough to send people to the hospital.

While most norovirus cases typically occur between November and April in a given year, cases in the Midwest have spiked dramatically since mid-January.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports norovirus, often referred to as the stomach flu, is not related to influenza but is very contagious.

Illinois' Flash Index increases

The University of Illinois Flash Index, a measure of the Illinois economy, increased to 103.4 from 103.1 in January, fueled by strong state revenues. Any figure over 100 is considered growth.

According to Professor Fred Giertz, the Illinois economy is still growing moderately after the surge of the recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Giertz said the Illinois and national economies still provide no clear signals of whether a soft landing or modest recession is in store later this year.

Aurora among happiest cities

One Illinois city cracked the top 20 in a list of the happiest cities in America. The personal finance website WalletHub examined each city based on 30 key indicators ranging from depression rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Aurora was the highest ranking Illinois city at number 19. Chicago, the only other Illinois city to make the list, was ranked 74th. Fremont, California, was ranked as the happiest city in the country, while Detroit, Michigan came in last.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Disgusting Bed Bugs Love 2 Illinois Locations More Than ANY OTHER STATE
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Illinois quick hits: Rivian looking for cash; Lightfoot criticized for food event plans
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Illinois
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drones Help Find Missing Illinois Man Found in Kishwaukee River (Details)
Genoa, IL2 days ago
3 Chicago Hospitals Rank High on Newsweek's ‘World's Best Hospitals' List For 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Big Snow Possible for Illinois, Wisconsin as Winter Storm Moves In
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Wintry mix expected Thursday
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
U.S. Flags Are Flying At Half-Staff in Illinois. Here’s The Reason.
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois Residents May Lose Their Healthcare
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Walmart in Plainfield IL Failed and Will be Closing
Plainfield, IL19 hours ago
Fight2Feed steps in as SNAP benefits decrease
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Two Illinois pets vying to be next ‘Cadbury Easter Bunny’
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Residents Of Illinois Apartment Complex Scammed By Fake Janitor
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Milwaukee, Madison left off list of four public budget hearings
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Bill to change Illinois’ state flag filed
Springfield, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy