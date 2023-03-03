Open in App
North Richland Hills, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills hit hard by Thursday's storms

By Caroline Vandergriff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C81xT_0l7Hy0mS00

North Richland Hills hit hard by Thursday's storms 02:56

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTEXAS) - Thursday night's storms caused widespread damage in the metroplex, but seemed to hit North Richland Hills especially hard.

Strong winds snapped power poles in half, flattened street signs to the ground, and knocked over trees and fences across the city.

It turned Andrea Torres' trampoline into a projectile.

"We heard a loud bang," she said. "Basically what happened was our trampoline fell on top of our neighbor's house, and then another bang and it landed in their front yard."

The storm also damaged the roofs of several homes and businesses.

"It definitely was very strong and quick, and we're just grateful there were no injuries," said Mary Peters with the City of NRH.

The biggest focus Friday was getting power restored to homes and businesses. At one point, 9,000 customers were without power, and the signal lights were out at 15 major intersections.

Oncor set up a staging area at NRH20 and dispatched crews from there to help get the lights back on.

About 3,000 residents and two major intersections were still without power, as of 4:30 p.m.

"Public Works has been able to clear all the debris from the roadway, and residents are getting started on making the repairs to their property," Peters said.

Tiffin Barkley spent Friday morning cleaning up all the tree limbs that ended up in his yard.

"I just got up and saw this mess," he said. "Got a bunch more in the back too. I'll probably do that this afternoon."

The hole in his roof will require a call to his insurance agent.

"Yea, it looks like that roof's just about bit the big one," said Barkley.

Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to report storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management by clicking here .

If you need any emergent resources beyond reporting damage, call the non-emergency number so they can help connect you to the appropriate resource: 817.281.1000.

Republic Services will do a special curbside pickup for tree limbs only on Wednesday, March 8. Tree limbs must be bagged, canned or tied in bundles no longer than 4 feet in length that weigh no more than 50 pounds. If it is not bundled or too heavy for workers to pick up, it will most likely not be picked up.

The city is also arranging for drop-off locations for NRH residents to take tree limbs to this weekend. Residents should visit www.nrhtx.com/garbage for drop-off hours and locations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Here’s when and how much rain to expect this week in North Texas
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
DPS: East Texas woman dies after falling out of convertible car
Alba, TX14 hours ago
Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
Arlington, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Abandoned Fort Worth commercial building gutted by fire
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
Straight-line winds the cause of damage in the Fort Worth area last week, NWS says
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Arlington launches campaign to curb panhandling at major intersections. More plans are in the works.
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth Firefighters Battle Fire at Recycling Plant
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
An Open Letter To Those Who Drive I-20 Between Abilene & Dallas
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Kennedale man identified as victim in car pulled from Lake Arlington
Kennedale, TX1 day ago
Dallas woman walking on Sam Rayburn Tollway struck and killed in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX2 days ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth animal shelter needs community help to bounce back after an emergency shutdown
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
TxDOT provides updates on US 380
Mckinney, TX2 days ago
Grapevine goes prehistoric
Grapevine, TX2 days ago
Man Stuck in Dallas Traffic Jumps Out of Car for Some Twerking
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Woman, three small children hurt in Garland hit-and-run
Garland, TX2 days ago
Roof, doors blown off of Hurst businesses
Hurst, TX5 days ago
Downtown Arlington's growth raises concerns
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Siblings linked to organized retail thefts in Highland Village, Lewisville
Lake Worth, TX2 days ago
One killed in crane collapse at under-construction North Texas elementary school
Celina, TX5 days ago
Man found murdered in Northeast Dallas, identity still unknown
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Study: Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin ranked high on list of recovering downtown districts
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Herschel Walker isn't living in Texas and removed tax break on his Dallas-area home, records show
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
New Dallas Hot dog Restaurant Earns a Whopping $48K Per Day!
Dallas, TX1 day ago
All the Dallas and Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About for Spring and Summer
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Drone Footage Reveals Crazy Aftermath of Dallas, TX Police Chase
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dreamboat Donuts and Scoops to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX14 hours ago
Nehemiah Group breaks ground on 2,500-home development in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy