Report reveals Bears’ asking price for No. 1 pick

By Grey Papke,

5 days ago
Jan 31, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears General new Manager Ryan Poles speaks during a Press Conference Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are open to trading the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but the selection clearly will not come cheap.

In an appearance on the “Hoge & Jahns” podcast , Robert Mays of The Athletic shared the supposed asking price on the pick from the Bears, which includes no less than three first-round picks (roughly 14:00 in the video).

“The price that I heard from outside the top five is your 1 this year, your 2 this year, a 1st in 2024 and a 1st in 2025,” Mays said.

Mays pointed out that while the asking price is steep, it is very similar to what the San Francisco 49ers gave up in 2021 to move up from No. 12 to No. 3, so there is recent precedent for such a deal. In that trade, the 49ers gave up firsts in 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as a third-round pick in 2022.

The Bears do not really need a quarterback with Justin Fields in the organization, and a team in need of a signal-caller might be willing to give the Bears what they are asking for. That is one factor in why the Bears are apparently leaning toward making a deal instead of picking for themselves.

