Larry Brown Sports

Michigan DB runs one of the fastest 40 times at Combine

By Larry Brown,

5 days ago

DJ Turner didn’t quite beat John Ross’ speed, but the former Michigan defensive back got in the neighborhood.

Turner ran with the defensive backs in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday. The former Wolverine was timed at 4.26, which is one of the fastest speeds ever at the combine.

Turner’s 4.26 places him in a four-way tie for the fourth-fastest time ever.

Former Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross still leads the combine with a 4.22, which led him to get drafted No. 9 overall by the Bengals in 2017. Of course, Ross dealt with injuries and only caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns with Cincinnati.

Former Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23 40 last year. He was drafted in the 7th round by the Panthers.

Then, of course, there was Chris Johnson who ran a 4.24 40 in 2008. CJ2K put his speed to great use as he made three Pro Bowls to begin his career and led the NFL in rushing in his second season.

Whether Turner goes on to have a special NFL career remains to be seen. But for now, he certainly has caught the attention of NFL teams.

