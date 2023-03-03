(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Young Central Appraisal District is seeking entity permission to sell its current location at 724 Oak St. and use $200,000 of the proceeds for the purchase on a new building located at 505 Fifth St.

YCAD seeks to move location to Fifth Street News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:29 pmMike Williams news@grahamleader.com

The Young Central Appraisal District is looking to move to a new location. Board member Mike Sipes and new Chief Appraiser Jesse Blackmon spoke to Young County Commissioners during their Monday, Feb. 27 meeting to request a resolution from the county approving the sale of its current location and the purchase of a new location at 505 Fifth St. in Graham.



The Texas Property Tax Code requires YCAD to gain approval of three-fourths of the taxing entities entitled to vote on the appointment of board members. YCAD assesses property and collects taxes for Graham ISD, Newcastle ISD, Olney ISD, Graham Hospital District, Olney Hospital District, City of Graham, City of Newcastle, City of Olney and parts of Woodson and Bryson ISDs where they enter Young County.



Blackmon informed the presiding officers of each entity in an email sent Tuesday, Feb. 21. Entities have until Thursday, March 23 to approve the sale and purchase through a resolution.



Texas Tax Code states that if approval is not granted within 30 days of receiving notice, the proposal is treated as if it were disapproved by the governing body.



Sipes spoke about the location of Open Door Christian School in relation to the current office.



“We’ve got the (ODCS) junior high already next door to the tax office and we’ve also got a school loading zone and school zone right out the front of the street in front of this office,” he said. “It would probably be best not to have a busy business office in front of that school because that school is rapidly encompassing the entire area down there, and we find ourselves located on their campus.”



Sipes said YCAD board member ZT Burkett was approached by Oak Street Baptist Church and asked if the entity would be willing to sell its current building, located at 724 Oak St. in Graham. The two parties agreed on a selling price of $270,000, according to Sipes.



YCAD is requesting permission to purchase the building at 505 Fifth St., which is currently owned by Sonic Oil & Gas LP.

The net sale price of the building on Fifth Street will be $450,000. According to the email sent from Blackmon, the $450,000 price includes a $200,000 discount from the original purchase price of $650,000, in the form of a prepaid lease agreement for a five-year period.



YCAD will rent 3,600 sq. ft. of the building back to Sonic Oil & Gas for five years at $40,000 per year. YCAD will use that $200,000, along with money from the sale of its current location, to help pay the $650,000 sale price with the remaining $250,000 financed at the fixed rate of 6% for 10 years at $2,800 per month. The district will also use $200,000 from the sale of its current building towards the new loan.



“Young CAD would use the proceeds from the purchase of our current space on Oak Street as follows: $200,000 towards the new loan with the remainder going toward site and building improvements. Improvements would be for the front entry and walkway, potential restroom and renovation to accommodate disabled persons (ADA) and office layout needs,” Blackmon wrote in an email.



Blackmon, who was promoted to replace former Chief Appraiser Luke Robbins, said the new building will allow YCAD to have a better lobby layout for the peak times in tax property tax season.



“The big thing that we’ve kind of looked at (...) is figuring out a way to make the current location work a little bit better for us,” Blackmon said during the Feb. 27 Young County Commissioners Court meeting. “There’s certain times a year, especially when we’re going through the heavy tax collection time, the appeals protests season, the parking lot kind of gets full and the front lobby can get just a hot mess of trying to situate people in. So that’s always kind of been one of our larger concerns, especially as things have kind of been growing around this and there’s more traffic, there’s more kids, you know, walking back and forth. Some of the liabilities (have) kind of been weighing a little bit on the back of my mind. But the biggest thing was we’re looking at it, there’s really nothing that was going to be economically feasible.”



Blackmon told commissioners the new location will make it easier to expand the office if that is needed in the future.



“It’s just kind of a win-win, I don’t think we could come across a better financial deal, or property for the money,” the chief appraiser said. “I think it’s definitely going to help us to be a much better office, give us more room for people to be comfortable, you know if they’re having to be in there and wait, which is just the nature of the beast at times, but I think it’s gonna be a wonderful thing all around.”