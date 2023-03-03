(MIKE WILLIAMS | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The Lady Blues welcome Emily Lawson (9) to home plate after the second of two home runs during their 8-1 home win Tuesday, Feb. 28 over Peaster.

Lady Blues improve to 7-1
Mike Williams
sports@grahamleader.com

Strong pitching from the duo of Reese Calhoun and Zoey Harrell combined with three hits and three RBIs from Emily Lawson led the Lady Blues to an 8-1 win Tuesday, Feb. 28 over Peaster at the Graham High School softball field.



After giving up a single and a run in the first inning, the Lady Blues held Lady Greyhounds to two hits over the remaining six innings.



“We’ve been talking that we don’t want to walk anybody and we don’t want to throw it down the middle,” Lady Blues coach Adam Arrington said. “We’ve just to keep spinning the ball and they’re doing a good job of it. They’ve got to understand that they’ve got each other’s back and they’ve got a defense that will help them too. So, we just keep pounding the zone and if we put the ball in play, the defense, we hope, will make the play and they keep working hard.”



After giving up the run to open the game, the Lady Blues used a four-run second inning to take control of the game.



Six batters reached base in succession to open the inning. Rainey Ortegon, with the bases loaded and no outs, hit a two-RBI single to right field, bringing in Zoey Harrell and Lawson. Paris Tate and Ortegon scored before the end of the inning for a 4-1 lead.



Lawson added a run during the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run over left field.



Following a one-out run during the bottom of the sixth inning, Lawson hit a two-run home run for the 8-1 lead. Lawson, in seven games played, has five home runs and 12 RBIs with a .565 batting average.



The Lady Blues, after a 2-6 start last year after eight games, improved to 7-1 this year.



“We’ve been young the last two years and they all played together,” Arrington said. “They played a lot of games this summer and our summer coaches did a great job just getting them on the field and practicing. (...) They’ve seen a lot of ball and I think they’re starting to come together as a team.”



After this weekend’s Iowa Park tournament, the Lady Blues will host Bridgeport on Tuesday, March 7, with junior varsity beginning at 4 p.m., followed by varsity at 6 p.m.