(FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) The proposed boundaries of the Downtown Development District which were presented to the Graham City Council for discussion during its meeting Thursday, March 2. The boundaries for the proposed district were established for consideration by the Downtown Development District No. 1 committee.

City hosting public hearing on proposed downtown district News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:36 pmThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

The Graham City Council spoke Thursday regarding the boundaries of a proposed Downtown Development District. The city will hold a public hearing to discuss the boundaries which were recommended by the Downtown Development District No. 1 committee.



The establishment of the district will allow the city to define the downtown district for administrative purposes and will enable the city to apply for certain grants to promote development and improvement of the designated downtown area.



The district runs north to south from 5th Street to 2nd Street, and west to east from Grove Street to Echo and Cherry Streets.



“On the north and the west sides it’s pretty simple, it is Fifth Street, everything inside the square. (...) Generally speaking, if Cherry (Street) ran all the way through along there it is basically following Cherry on the west side,” City Manager Eric Garretty said. “The only place where it gets a little not quite a straight line going across it, is basically Second (Street). (...) The committee felt it was important for any property that faced Second, on the south side of Second, also be included in the district. Everybody felt like those businesses were part of downtown, those properties were part of downtown.”



The parcels located around the southeastern and southwestern areas of the intersection of Elm Street and Second Street are included in both the district and Planning Development District No. 1, according to the city manager.



“There is a small bit of overlap with Planning District 1. The idea would be (...) let’s include them in there so they’re not excluded. Then when, and if, the council decided to develop any rules for it, they would reconcile if there was any conflict between what we were going to do with the Downtown Development District, if that was in conflict with anything with PD 1. We didn’t really anticipate anything, but if there is, we felt like we could resolve it,” Garretty said.



The public hearing to take public comments on the proposed boundaries of the district will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at the city council chambers at 608 Elm Street. City Manager Eric Garretty said the public hearing was requested by the committee and city staff.



“The downtown committee met multiple times and had extensive discussions regarding the proposed boundaries of the Downtown Development District,” he said. “This agenda item provides an opportunity for the council to review the recommendations of the committee. Councilmember (Jack) Little represented the council on the committee. City staff recommend that the council provide input to any possible changes, and call a public hearing on the matter.”



If a citizen cannot attend the meeting, they can submit comments in writing prior to the public hearing to: City Secretary, City of Graham, 612 Elm St., Graham, TX 76450.



District background



The agenda item to define a downtown development district for the city was first discussed during a council meeting Thursday, Dec. 22. The council requested a committee of stakeholders made up of community businesses and local organizations to present information on the proposed boundaries to the council at a future meeting.



In the Thursday, Jan. 5 city council meeting the council approved the formation of a planning committee to bring future considerations to the council for the district boundaries.



The members of the committee are Cathy Partridge (Chair and Convention and Visitors Bureau Representative), Brendan Weatherman (Chamber of Commerce Representative), Colby Kramer (Planning and Zoning Representative), Jack Little (City Council Representative), Michael Armstrong (Business Owners Representative), Larry Fields (Citizen Representative), Muriel Stephens (Citizens Representative) and Grant Ingram (Non-voting Member and City Staff Liaison).



“The primary and sole purpose of the committee at this point is to define those geographic limits of what would be the downtown district. (...) (We’ve) put together this committee of folks that really represents a broad section of those that are interested in downtown,” Garretty said in January. “This action is the first step in consideration of the formation of this Downtown Development District. Once they come back (with) those boundaries, I think that will then drive your discussion about what would actually go on and (...) if you continue to move forward with this, who you want drafting the rules. Our research indicates, similar to the way you deal with planning development districts, you actually have to have an ordinance to actually form the district and that ordinance would contain the rules and regulations.”



Graham Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Cathy Partridge said during the December meeting that the city became a member of the Texas Downtown Association and said there are opportunities available for businesses.



“There are grant dollars that are available and we in Graham want to start a Downtown Business Association. Not a membership thing, just getting people together and saying, ‘How did these events affect you? What would you like to see? How can we help improve what’s going on downtown?’ But then we got into the conversation of, ‘Well, then what are the boundaries? Who are you going to invite?’ So we kind of come into this from not as much as regulations, but as who’s invited to the party,” she said. “(...) There are no dues, there’s nothing like that. We just want to start getting them together to talk about how to better help them be successful.”