Lawson, Taylor named Athletes of the Week News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:22 pmMike Williams sports@grahamleader.com

Each week The Graham Leader honors two local athletes for exceptional performance over the previous week’s games. Athletes are chosen based on performance with feedback from team coaches.



Both varsity and subvarsity athletes are eligible for The Leader’s Athletes of the Week.



This week’s athletes are being honored based on their performance in games played between Thursday, Feb. 23 and Wednesday, March 1. Emily Lawson of Lady Blues softball and Ryder Taylor of Steers baseball were chosen as this week’s athletes.



Emily Lawson



Lawson, a transfer student-athlete from Frisco Centennial has made a huge impact since arriving in Graham. During last weekend’s Ice Breaker tournament in Abilene, Lawson hit three home runs to help the Lady Blues achieve a 4-1 record during the three-day event. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Lawson added another pair of home runs to help guide the Lady Blues to an 8-1 win over Peaster.



Lawson leads the Lady Blues after eight games in hits, singles, home runs, RBIs, runs scored and batting average.



“Emily is starting to get more comfortable at the plate,” Lady Blues coach Adam Arrington said after the weekend tournament. “Her and her teammates are starting to mesh together.”



During the six-game, tournament, Lawson had a .455 batting average with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs scored. Against Peaster, Lawson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in addition to her two home runs.



“It feels great just to help out my teammates,” Lawson said. “I know they’ve been playing together a long time so it’s fun to help them out and become part of the team. They’re very welcoming and very nice. I literally just loved to meet them and play with them.”



Lawson credits her focus for her batting success in helping to open the 7-1 Lady Blues softball season.



“Just kind of focus on making a play for them. Getting base hits, just trying to find gaps and hitting the ball,” she said.



Defensively, the junior third baseman has a .867 fielding percentage with six putouts and seven assists.



Ryder Taylor



With a Steers team in search of consistent pitching this season, sophomore Ryder Taylor gave Steers coach Allen McGee a strong case to consider for future starts as the baseball season goes on. Taylor pitched a no-hitter for the Steers during the team’s 8-0 win against Breckenridge Friday, Feb. 24 at the Graham baseball tournament. Taylor struck out six batters and took a perfect game into the seventh inning when he gave up a walk with one out in the top of the inning.



“I couldn’t have done it without the defense working behind me and saving me from all those hits,” Taylor said. “Most of the credit needs to go to them.”



During the offensive halves of the innings, Taylor helped his cause while going 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. On the mound, he put himself ahead of the count early with 14 of 22 first-pitch strikes.



“For me, it started off like, man we are going too deep in the count with these hitters and his pitch count is getting up there,” McGee said. “That’s how it was for the first three innings. Then in the fourth, we have a quick nine-pitch inning, including two punchies. After that, Ryder just started really pounding the zone and letting his defense work for him. He started cruising with quick innings. I was really proud of him for trusting his teammates and not trying to go for the strikeout every batter.”



Taylor said he knew what he was aware of the situation as the game went on and was aware of the no-hitter and perfect game he was throwing.

“In the fifth inning, maybe, it was starting to get in my head a little bit,” he said. “I just didn’t want to let it get fully into my mind and just kept trying to throw strikes. (In the seventh inning), I just needed to let it get behind me and just keep on pitching.”



Taylor has made two appearances on the mound this season for the Steers. During the season-opening loss Monday, Feb. 20 to Springtown, Taylor threw 1.2 innings and gave up one hit, two walks and struck out three batters. He has nine strikeouts in 8.2 total innings pitched this season.