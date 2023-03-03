Open in App
Graham, TX
See more from this location?
Graham Leader

GFD to begin storm siren testing soon

By News Staff,

5 days ago
GFD to begin storm siren testing soon News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:27 pm
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pysb_0l7HtIgu00 (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Graham Fire Department will begin testing the city’s weather sirens every other Tuesday at noon starting Tuesday, March 7.
Thomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

Graham Fire Department will begin testing the city’s weather sirens every other Tuesday at noon starting Tuesday, March 7.

The 12 sirens throughout the city have a backup battery in case a tornado takes out a transformer station. GFD Chief Jim Don Laurent said this week the city will be changing the batteries and then will begin testing the following week.

“We will work that first week on getting all the batteries changed, getting all that done, and then testing the sirens, actually blowing the siren, will happen every other week starting on March 7, weather permitting,” Laurent said.

Sirens are at locations around the city with elevation to reach those outside their homes in the city limits. The testing period allows the department a period to make sure all aspects of the sirens are running properly and serving the purpose of being an outdoor warning system.

“The sirens’ purpose is to make people aware inside the city limits that are outside of a structure that there is incoming weather with tornadic activity coming towards the city limits, the city of Graham,” GFD Assistant Chief David Aleshire said.

The fire chief said in any case of severe weather the department is in contact with the National Weather Service. NWS Fort Worth hosts storm spotter Skywarn programs which are free and open to the public.

“(NWS) did move that to every other year, so we’ll be putting on the class next year, but there is an online version you can take every year through their website or you can go to one of the surrounding counties,” Aleshire said.

Skywarn classes

Monday, March 6 - Eastland Fire Department - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7 - Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office - 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 9 - Cameron VFD - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21 - Virtual - 7 p.m.
TBD - Virtual - Español

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Graham, TX newsLocal Graham, TX
YCAD seeks to move location to Fifth Street
Graham, TX5 days ago
New playground equipment on track for Fireman’s Park
Graham, TX5 days ago
Lady Blues to host softball tournament this weekend
Graham, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Graham PD investigating February burglaries
Graham, TX5 days ago
City hosting public hearing on proposed downtown district
Graham, TX5 days ago
County schedules three public hearings
Graham, TX8 days ago
City continues food truck park discussions
Graham, TX12 days ago
GPD investigating death of two Graham men as accident
Graham, TX12 days ago
GRMC requests federal funding for planned hospital expansion
Graham, TX15 days ago
GISD working to secure district with electronic door locking system
Graham, TX15 days ago
Local business to donate landscaping for courthouse lawn
Graham, TX19 days ago
Filing ends in general election
Graham, TX12 days ago
City, county approve arena lease agreement
Graham, TX19 days ago
Celebrating 103 years of the National Theatre
Graham, TX8 days ago
City council appoints new mayor, council member
Graham, TX15 days ago
GRMC applies for Medicare CAH status
Graham, TX8 days ago
Council urges TxDOT action at dangerous intersection
Graham, TX28 days ago
GISD to focus on science, social studies following TAPR report
Graham, TX12 days ago
GISD calls $49.4 million bond election for May
Graham, TX19 days ago
GISD board approves modified four-day 2023-2024 calendar
Graham, TX19 days ago
YCMOHC works with preservation professionals on new museum plans
Graham, TX21 days ago
City evaluating lawsuit for owed HOT funds
Graham, TX21 days ago
GISD approves calling bond election
Graham, TX26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy