(FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Graham Fire Department will begin testing the city’s weather sirens every other Tuesday at noon starting Tuesday, March 7.

GFD to begin storm siren testing soon News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:27 pmThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

The 12 sirens throughout the city have a backup battery in case a tornado takes out a transformer station. GFD Chief Jim Don Laurent said this week the city will be changing the batteries and then will begin testing the following week.



“We will work that first week on getting all the batteries changed, getting all that done, and then testing the sirens, actually blowing the siren, will happen every other week starting on March 7, weather permitting,” Laurent said.



Sirens are at locations around the city with elevation to reach those outside their homes in the city limits. The testing period allows the department a period to make sure all aspects of the sirens are running properly and serving the purpose of being an outdoor warning system.



“The sirens’ purpose is to make people aware inside the city limits that are outside of a structure that there is incoming weather with tornadic activity coming towards the city limits, the city of Graham,” GFD Assistant Chief David Aleshire said.



The fire chief said in any case of severe weather the department is in contact with the National Weather Service. NWS Fort Worth hosts storm spotter Skywarn programs which are free and open to the public.



“(NWS) did move that to every other year, so we’ll be putting on the class next year, but there is an online version you can take every year through their website or you can go to one of the surrounding counties,” Aleshire said.



Skywarn classes



Monday, March 6 - Eastland Fire Department - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 - Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office - 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 - Cameron VFD - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 - Virtual - 7 p.m.

TBD - Virtual - Español