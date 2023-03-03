(THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Jacob & Martin Project Manager Tristan King speaks with the Graham Parks and Recreation board Wednesday, March 1 regarding items related to Fireman’s Park. The board approved a design for playground equipment at Fireman’s Park with amendments.

New playground equipment on track for Fireman’s Park News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:40 pmThomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

The Graham Parks and Recreation Board this week approved a concept for new playground equipment at Fireman’s Park in Graham with modifications to be presented at a later meeting. The new playground would replace the existing equipment located at the park and would be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.



Tristan King, a project manager with the engineering company Jacob & Martin, presented two concepts to the board Wednesday, March 1. The designs showed an overview of the proposed park. Along with the concepts, the board was presented a rendering of the park from Jay Robertson of Child’s Play, Inc.



“We had a couple of proposals (for playground equipment) that we looked at. We decided on one design with some modifications,” Mayor and Parks and Recreation Board President Alex Heartfield said Thursday during a city council meeting. “So our hope is that the next meeting which is (March 21) we’ll be able to approve the playground equipment and then we should, based on the timeline given to us, be able to start breaking ground in mid-to-end of July and have new playground equipment at Fireman’s Park by the end of August.”



The modifications requested by the parks board were the removal of two climbing areas, up to two slides and several aesthetic artificial trees. The board also wanted to add an ADA compliant merry go round at ground level and a large boulder entry point for one end of the playground to replace an existing entryway, which Robertson said he would donate to the city.



“It will be in the same location as the current playground equipment. It’ll have a flat pour in place surface so it’s fully handicap accessible,” Heartfield said Thursday. “It’ll have handicap swings. It will have a merry go round that you can wheel a wheelchair onto that’s ground level. (It will have) fully ADA accessible playground equipment for children of all ages. So we’re going from (age) 0 to 16 all in one spot.”



Parks and Recreation board member Sally Stacy requested the addition of musical panels within the park for those with auditory impairments which Robertson said could be added to the park. Stacy is a special education teacher for Graham ISD and one of the members who has been beneficial in making the park accessible, according to Heartfield.



“We’ve done a really good job of diversifying that board with every different type of group that uses our parks,” Heartfield said Thursday. “We’ve got a representative from the disc golf (club), we’ve got a youth sports (representative), we’ve got Sally Stacy that works with special needs children. So we’ve got a really wide range of people on that board that are really helping make that.”



Robertson said during the parks meeting that it can be an estimated eight-to-ten weeks for the playground equipment to arrive after being purchased and then three-to-four weeks for installation.



“So the way this happens is (existing) equipment gets demoed, pea gravel comes out and then grading work (begins and we will) put in some drains,” Robertson said. “I want to add some additional drains. I was able to find one out there, but (I want to) add some additional drains to drain to the creek area that floods there in the backside. Then playground equipment gets installed, compacted stone goes down and then the poured in place rubber goes on top of that.”



Project funding background

The city was awarded matching grant funding from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in May 2021 after a decision was approved by the TPWD commission. The funding was approved for two applications submitted by the city, one in the amount of $450,950 for a Local Parks grant and one in the amount of $200,000 for a Recreational Trails grant.



Phase one of the parks and trail project include additions and improvements at Fireman’s Park.



The Fireman’s Park improvements will be renovations to the two bathrooms to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, upgrades to ADA accessible playground equipment, the addition of two dog parks, improvements to the Old Ag Barn, the addition of nine disc golf holes, another 18-hole course in an undecided location and a trail.