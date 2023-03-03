Open in App
Graham, TX
Graham Leader

Graham PD investigating February burglaries

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Graham PD investigating February burglaries News Staff Fri, 03/03/2023 - 4:32 pm
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FW9mt_0l7HtCOY00 (FILE PHOTO | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Graham Police Department is interviewing potential suspects and witnesses in relation to burglaries reported last month in Graham. Multiple burglary cases were reported to have occurred within the city in two weeks.
Thomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

Graham Police Department is interviewing potential suspects and witnesses in relation to burglaries reported last month in Graham. Multiple burglary cases were reported to have occurred within the city in two weeks.

A sergeant with GPD recovered five pistols Friday, Feb. 10 from a property in Graham, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. The firearms were determined to be weapons which were taken during vehicle burglaries that occurred months prior.

Bullock said as of Monday, Feb. 27, most of the owners of the stolen weapons were notified.

Approximately 11 days later on Tuesday, Feb. 21, GPD officers responded to a burglary of a habitation on the 1500 block of Hillcrest Street. Residents reported their home was broken into and a shotgun was stolen. Bullock said a GPD detective was able to recover the shotgun based on information gained from the sergeant in the Feb. 10 burglary.

On the same day, GPD also responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Third Street in Graham. A pink “taser style” personal protection device and $40 in cash was taken from the vehicle.

A separate burglary was reported Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Young County on Gatlin Road. Bullock said GPD met with YCSO Chief Deputy Chris Moody, but at this time the departments do not believe the burglaries to be connected.

