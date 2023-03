KOMU

Mizzou Softball spilts doubleheader in Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational By Veronica Townsend, KOMU 8 Reporter, 4 days ago

SILLWATER - Missouri softball won 7-1 against Maine and lost to No. 3 Oklahoma State 6-3 on the first day of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. ...