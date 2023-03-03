Open in App
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville orders removal of memorial at park after teen’s death

By WSOCTV.com News Staff, Almiya White,

4 days ago

A year after a 16-year-old boy’s death, a Mooresville mother says she feels like she’s losing her son all over again.

Christina Gravinese buried her son Gio in December when he was only 16. In an effort to keep her son’s memory alive, the Gravinese family decorated a memorial bench in a local park.

A recent email from the city told Mrs. Gravinese that the decorations would need to be removed after multiple people complained that the bench “wasn’t accessible for all residents and visitors.”

“[The city] approved every decision I wanted to do. They said yes to the bench, said yes to the plaque, said yes to the rock garden, said yes to the sign, said yes to the flag -- now they want to take it all back,” Gravinese told Channel 9′s Almiya White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6Pc5_0l7EnOCR00

The town originally told the family that the memorial would have to be removed by this weekend. Later Friday, officials said the family has until the end of March. Gravinese is hopeful for a resolution before then.

The family also started a Gofundme where all funds will be given to a nonprofit the family thinks best represents and honors Gio’s memory.

Comments / 0
