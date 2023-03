The Mon Incline is set to reopen in just a few days.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the incline will be open on March 6.

The incline has been closed since August so contractors could complete an $8.2 million renovation project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh’s Mon Incline closed for 4 months for rehabilitation project

PRT said the mechanical controls and electrical system were modernized and the interiors of the upper and lower stations were upgraded. Lighting for the exterior track was also installed.

“The Mon Incline has served generations of Pittsburghers for more than 150 years and holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “These renovations will help preserve the incline’s historic charm and ensure that it’s able to safely and successfully operate for another 150 years.”

The Mon Incline was originally scheduled to reopen in November but supply chain and delivery issues delayed that goal.

“We are tremendously grateful to the residents and businesses of Mt. Washington for their patience during this work,” Kelleman said. “We know how important the incline is to our hilltop neighbors.”

The Mon Incline operates Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 8:45 a.m. to midnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: