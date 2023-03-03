Open in App
Rome, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Strong severe storms topple trees, rip off roofs across North Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago

As strong severe storms moved through North Georgia Friday afternoon, they left a path of destruction behind them.

In Cobb County, a tree fell on a home along Chimney Springs Road, slicing into it. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that they were trying to get a hold of the homeowners because no one was home when the tree toppled.

[READ: LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta ]

The tree fell on one of the front corners of the home, going through the roof and into likely one of the bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters have blocked the home off with yellow tape.

In Floyd County, which was under a tornado warning at one point, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims found a massive limb that had fallen across a driveway along Division Street in Rome.

[PHOTOS: Damage after tornado, thunderstorm warnings in metro Atlanta ]

The large limb crashed onto the back of a car parked in the driveway, smashing the windshield.

“We had just gotten home. We had the pick the kids up for the emergency pick-up. Got them here. Five minutes we had sheeting rain. We heard a loud boom, and there’s the tree,” homeowner Jeremy Salter said.

Salter told Mims that the car belongs to their housekeeper, who was inside the home working at the time of the storm.

[READ: What is a ‘destructive’ severe thunderstorm warning? ]

Mims also went over to Shorter University, where he found at least three trees that had been uprooted from the storms. None of those trees hit any buildings on the campus, but one did fall across a street in the campus housing area.

There are several reports of trees down in that general area. At Berry College, viewers sent Channel 2 Action News several pictures of trees down across that college campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJCPQ_0l7DkrXE00

In Ellijay, a viewer sent us a video of the roof of a building being peeled off from strong winds.

Another viewer sent us a picture of a barn that had collapsed in Adairsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPOfx_0l7DkrXE00

The good news that has come out of all the destruction Friday afternoon is, so far, there are no reported injuries.

