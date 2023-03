dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu’s SHIB: The Metaverse to Be Featured at SXSW Texas By Tadas Klimasevskis, 4 days ago

By Tadas Klimasevskis, 4 days ago

Shiba Inu’s Web3 project will be displayed for the first time in Texas. The annual SXSW Experience in Austin starts on March 12th, 2023. SHIB ...