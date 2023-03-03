Open in App
Mount Vernon, NY
Daily Voice

Person Dies After Fall From Window In Westchester: Police Investigating

By Ben Crnic,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEtoB_0l7CeDjx00

Police are investigating a death in Westchester.

The incident happened on Friday, March 3, just before 3 p.m., when officers in Mount Vernon received a report that a person had fallen from a window at 130 Mount Vernon Ave., according to the city's police department.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers found the person lifeless on the ground.

Authorities currently believe that the person intentionally jumped from the window and no criminality is suspected. Still, detectives are investigating the death.

The person's name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

