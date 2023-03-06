Open in App
Colorado State
Sporting News

How long is Chase Elliott out? NASCAR star misses Las Vegas race after breaking leg in snowboarding accident

By Dan Treacy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fx6X_0l7CEazG00

Days after he finished second at Auto Club Speedway, it was not clear when NASCAR driver Chase Elliott would be able to race again.

Elliott underwent surgery March 3 after he suffered a leg injury in a snowboarding accident earlier in the day in Colorado.

Here's what is known about Elliott's injury and his possible return date:

MORE: NASCAR schedule 2023: Date, time, TV channels for every Cup Series race

Chase Elliott injury update

Elliott underwent three hours of surgery March 3 to repair a left tibia fracture, Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews told reporters on March 4.

The team subsequently announced Elliott was expected to miss about six weeks.

"Certainly, there's a little bit of a setback, and obviously Chase is very disappointed. The most important thing is Chase’s health, and we’ll have a suit ready for him when he’s healthy and ready to get back in a race car," Andrews said, per The Associated Press .

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement March 4 that Elliott has “spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car."

Elliott missed the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Josh Berry replaced him in the No. 9 car. Berry is a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports , which Hendrick co-owns with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Earnhardt's sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

Hendrick Motorsports said Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 car on oval tracks in Elliott's absence, while Jordan Taylor will take the wheel at Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

Elliott entered 2023 as a top contender for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, an idea that was reinforced by his strong showing in Fontana. Elliott finished 14th in February's Daytona 500.

Elliott will need a waiver to remain eligible for the series championship. Sunday marked Elliott's first missed race since he became a full-time Cup Series driver in 2016.

Andrews told reporters that Hendrick Motorsports has begun the process of requesting the waiver.

