Brother-sister duo linked to retail thefts across North Texas totaling nearly $28K

LAKE WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A brother-sister duo has been arrested in connection to a string of retail thefts across North Texas.

Destiny Goynes, 22, and Dexter Goynes, 19, were arrested on Feb. 27 following a vehicle pursuit. More than $2,800 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered from their vehicle.

Items that were recovered included baskets filled with candles from Bath & Body Works.

Lake Worth Police Department

The siblings have been linked to similar thefts in Allen, Frisco, Irving, Fort Worth, Lewisville, Euless, Highland Village, Carrollton, Wylie, Watauga and Weatherford.

Lake Worth police say the total combined loss is an estimated $27,774.

"Throughout history, the black market sale of stolen goods has provided a source of revenue for criminal organizations," said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. "On the surface, candle theft may seem insignificant. But in reality, organized retail theft feeds many of the underlying crime problems that communities across our country are experiencing."

The siblings were charged with engaging in criminal activity – a felony.

Police say they anticipate more charges and arrests.

Businesses or individuals with information on other crimes the siblings may be involved in are asked to contact detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.