Illinois' Jartavius "Quan" Martin jumped 44" at the NFL Combine. How's that rank all-time?

46 inches: Gerald Sensabaugh (2005) North Carolina, S
45.5 inches: Cameron Wake (2005) Penn State, LB
45 inches: Chris Chambers (2001) Wisconsin, WR
45 inches: Chris McKenzie (2005) Arizona State, CB
45 inches: Donald Washington (2009) Ohio State, CB
45 inches: Chris Conley (2015) Georgia, WR
44.5 inches: Byron Jones (2015) UConn, CB
44 inches: A.J. Jefferson (2010) Fresno State, CB
44 inches: Obi Melifonwu (2017) UConn, S
44 inches: Jartavius "Quan" Martin (2023) Illinois, CB
Jartavius Martin's other combine results
Martin participated in the "Underwear Olympics" as the NFL Combine is known for its measurements and tests of athletes. He set the Illinois combine record in the vertical jump and posted the 8th-best 40-yard dash time in Illinois' history at the combine. His broad jump also set an Illinois record and his 40-yard dash is the third-best by any safety.
Arm: 31 1/8"
Hand: 9 5/8"
40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
10-yard split: 1.47 seconds
Broad Jump: 11'-1''
Prospect Grade: 6.00 (Traits or talent to be above-average backup)
