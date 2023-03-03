Illinois' Jartavius "Quan" Martin jumped 44" at the NFL Combine. How's that rank all-time?

Illinois cornerback Jartavius "Quan" Martin has been an exceptional athlete since his high school football days at Lehigh Senior High.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound prospect showed that again Friday at the NFL Combine and he reached 44'' on the vertical leap. For perspective, that lanes him in the Top 10 all-time for the combine test.

Here's a look at the top measurements for the combine's vertical jump as compiled by Athlon Sports .

46 inches: Gerald Sensabaugh (2005) North Carolina, S

45.5 inches: Cameron Wake (2005) Penn State, LB

45 inches: Chris Chambers (2001) Wisconsin, WR

45 inches: Chris McKenzie (2005) Arizona State, CB

45 inches: Donald Washington (2009) Ohio State, CB

45 inches: Chris Conley (2015) Georgia, WR

44.5 inches: Byron Jones (2015) UConn, CB

44 inches: A.J. Jefferson (2010) Fresno State, CB

44 inches: Obi Melifonwu (2017) UConn, S

44 inches: Jartavius "Quan" Martin (2023) Illinois, CB

Jartavius Martin's other combine results

Martin participated in the "Underwear Olympics" as the NFL Combine is known for its measurements and tests of athletes. He set the Illinois combine record in the vertical jump and posted the 8th-best 40-yard dash time in Illinois' history at the combine. His broad jump also set an Illinois record and his 40-yard dash is the third-best by any safety.

Arm: 31 1/8"

Hand: 9 5/8"

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

10-yard split: 1.47 seconds

Broad Jump: 11'-1''

Prospect Grade: 6.00 (Traits or talent to be above-average backup)

Senior Bowl Invitee

Senior Bowl: Illinois S/CB Jartavius Martin of Lehigh draws comps to Dolphins' Eric Rowe

Martin was invited and participated in this year's Senior Bowl. He played on the National Team, which beat the American Team 27-10, in the game played in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4.

Quan Martin's College Career at Illinois

Martin played five seasons for the Illini and was productive in each season, which set him up to be drafted in April.

Year GP Solo Asst. Total Tackles INT PD 2018 10 25 17 42 3 6 2019 12 14 9 23 0 0 2020 8 25 13 38 0 2 2021 12 33 22 55 1 8 2022 13 51 13 64 3 14

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Illinois' Jartavius "Quan" Martin jumped 44" at the NFL Combine. How's that rank all-time?