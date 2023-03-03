Miles Cruz of Allouez sentenced to prison for 2021 East River Trail attack on woman, newborn

GREEN BAY – An Allouez teen was sentenced Friday to 42 years in prison followed by 22½ years of extended supervision for the 2021 attack and sexual assault of a woman carrying a newborn on the East River Trail in De Pere.

Miles Cruz, 18, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, after he pleaded no contest to the charges in October . The attack happened Oct. 5, 2021, on Cruz's 17th birthday.

When delivering Cruz's sentence, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock said the attack was "an incredibly serious, incredibly violent offense" that happened randomly and "in broad daylight," threatening the entire community's feelings of safety.

Hock pointed out concerns that throughout the investigation, Cruz did not seem to show remorse or take accountability for his behavior. Additionally, she noted Cruz had 24 conduct reports related to his behavior in Brown County Jail over the last year and a half.

Hock delivered a sentence greater than the prosecution's recommendation of a total of 55 years imprisonment, with 40 years of initial confinement followed by 15 years of extended supervision. Hock noted that Cruz seemed "completely emotionless" while the victim and her husband delivered tearful victim impact statements in court, and that he declined the opportunity to say anything before Hock delivered her sentence.

"You didn't even look like you were paying attention at some times, to be honest," Hock told Cruz.

The victim and her husband, who asked to not be identified, both shared emotional descriptions of the day of the attack and its aftermath.

The woman said she was on a walk with her five-week-old baby attached to her with a body wrap around 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2021, a Tuesday, when she was attacked from behind, strangled and sexually assaulted. The woman detailed how she tried to fight her attacker while protecting her newborn baby. She said she lost consciousness twice, and woke up without her baby.

"To this day I do not understand how we both survived," the woman said.

The woman's husband said he went looking for her on the trail by following her shared location after she did not answer texts. When he arrived, he saw his baby crying, sitting alone in the grass.

The baby was unharmed, but the woman said she worried for a long time that her baby received injuries when she was unconscious that doctors may have missed.

Both the woman and her husband discussed the long-lasting and ongoing physical, psychological, and financial effects of the attack, and noted that it impacted not only themselves and their family, but the community as a whole. They both requested the maximum possible sentence.

Cruz's defense attorneys acknowledged that Cruz deserved prison time, but did not give a suggested number of years, only that it be less than the prosecution's recommendation.

Cruz was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. For the charge of first-degree sexual assault and causing great bodily harm, Hock sentenced Cruz to a total of 60 years imprisonment, bifurcated into 40 years of initial confinement followed by 20 years of extended supervision. The charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was related to the second victim, the newborn baby, and carries a consecutive sentence of five years imprisonment, broken into two years of initial confinement followed by two and a half years of extended supervision.

Hocks' sentences on the additional charges are ordered to be served at the same time as the 60 years imprisonment for the sexual assault charge: 40 years for kidnapping, and six years for strangulation and suffocation.

Before delivering Cruz's sentence, Hock addressed the victim, and called her a "hero" for fighting to survive and protect her baby, saying it was "nothing short of inspirational."

"I hope you can find the strength to get back to the life that's been taken from you," Hock said.

RELATED: 'Please don't do this, I have a baby!': Woman describes attack on De Pere trail in complaint; Allouez teen charged

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Miles Cruz of Allouez sentenced to prison for 2021 East River Trail attack on woman, newborn