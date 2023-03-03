Joe Nader, the former executive chef at Ford Field, dies at 52

Editor's note: A previous version of this story should have stated Joe Nader graduated from Washtenaw Community College's culinary arts program.

The metro Detroit restaurant industry is mourning the loss of one of its talented and gifted chefs.

Joseph "Chef Joe" Nader Jr., executive chef and former owner of a well-known chocolatier business and a meal prep business, has died. He was 52.

Nader, of Plymouth, died on Thursday, March 2, at St. Joseph Mercy/Trinity Health Ann Arbor after a three-month illness. He was surrounded by many family members, his daughter, Amalia Watanabe, said.

Watanabe said her father was one to get heavily involved in everything he did, and though he lived in Plymouth, was proud to be from the city of Detroit.

"He was generous and gave his everything to everyone, not only working hard for his family but also the communities that he was part of," Watanabe said.

Nader, Watanabe said, was grandfather to two grandsons and loved being called "Jiddo," or Arabic for grandfather.

Jim Nader, his cousin, said he was that person that "gets involved and cares deeply." "It's a really special thing about him," Jim Nader said.

Most recently, Nader was the executive chef at Pine Lake Country Club in Orchard Lake.

Prior to the country club, Nader launched Guilt Chocolates after spending more than a dozen years at Ford Field as executive chef of Levy, the venue's food and beverage partner. At Ford Field, Nader oversaw all the Levy food operations.

He left Levy to devote more time to the premium chocolate bonbon company he started with partners Scott Breazeale, a pastry chef, and Jennifer Gratz.

Nader and Breazeale also launched and owned Hardcore Meals, a meal prep business. Both businesses closed due to the pandemic. Breazeale, a Canton high school friend of Nader's, also worked for Levy at Ford Field as a sous chef.

"It's such a loss," Breazeale said. "We were best friends and worked seven days a week together. We were like brothers."

Nader, Breazeale said, was respected in the community.

"He was so gentle, caring and giving of his time and money," Breazeale said. "He was a big dude but definitely would give you the shirt off his back. "

According to WJR-AM's Marie Osborne, Nader, along with Breazeale, helped in establishing the John T Osborne Plaid Pig Scholarship fund to honor Osborne's late son, who also worked in the industry.

"Joe was not only a gifted chef and chocolatier but a stellar human," read a Facebook post by Osborne. "Joe gave selflessly to the fund. We know a choir of angels wearing chef whites have welcomed you to your heavenly rest my dear friend."

Nader was raised in Canton and graduated from the culinary arts program at Washtenaw Community College and earned a philosophy degree from Eastern Michigan University.

He developed his love for cooking, Watanabe said, while cooking with his grandmother and late father, Joseph Nader Sr. Nader was also known for his extensive knowledge and passion for various music genres.

Nader cut his culinary teeth working at Gratzi in Ann Arbor under the direction of Eve Aronoff. He then moved to southern California, working at several restaurants before returning to Detroit to work at Ford Field.

Nader is survived by his mother, Suzanne Nader; his daughter Amalia and her husband, Taiki Watanabe, and grandsons Kazuki and Yuuki James Watanabe, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation is set for 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, West (between Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. The funeral service is at noon Wednesday with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

