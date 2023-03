uscannenbergmedia.com

Kamyar Is Sick of This Stuff, Vol. Five: Aaron Rodgers By Kamyar Moradi, 4 days ago

By Kamyar Moradi, 4 days ago

“Kamyar is Sick of This Stuff” is a satirical sports column by Kamyar Moradi depicting everything and everyone who should be ashamed of themselves. Before ...