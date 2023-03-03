Open in App
Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia football wide receiver Rara Thomas' case resolved on felony, misdemeanor charges

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473cGk_0l7AZWrz00

The attorney for a Georgia wide receiver who transferred from Mississippi State reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s office to resolve the charges against him from Jan. 23 for an incident with a female in a UGA dorm.

Rodarius “Rara” Thomas is entering a pretrial diversion program to resolve the misdemeanor charge of battery/family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment was dismissed, attorney Kim Stephens said.

A tentative agreement has been in place for about a month, but it was finally signed on Friday, Stephens said.

Police alleged Thomas stood in front of a dorm room door, blocking the exit and telling the female she could not leave, but Stephens said it was dropped primarily because there wasn’t enough evidence to support that.

The battery charge for bruising the alleged victim’s bicep and causing abrasions to her shin.

Thomas will serve 40 hours of community service, complete an anger management class he already started and pay a $500 program fee. If Thomas avoids additional trouble in the next 12 months, the charge against him will be dismissed and Stephens can ask the court to “restrict,” and seal the record.

Thomas took to social media weeks ago showing his Georgia locker, an indication he’s been participating in team activities.

He led Mississippi State with 626 receiving yards on 44 catches with 7 touchdowns last season.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football wide receiver Rara Thomas' case resolved on felony, misdemeanor charges

