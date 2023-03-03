Open in App
Ontario, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Magsayo makes weight on second try for bout with Brandon Figueroa

By Michael Rosenthal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrF9Z_0l7ALPuI00
Esther Lin / Showtime

Editor’s note: This article was updated with the result of Mark Magsayo’s second time on the scale.

Mark Magsayo on Friday afternoon made the 126-pound limit on his second try for his fight with Brandon Figueroa on Saturday in Ontario, California (Showtime).

The Filipino initially came in .8 pounds over the 126-pound limit. He weighed exactly 126 when he stepped back on the scale two hours later, which was the time limit imposed on him.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) made weight on his first try, coming in at 125.8.

The fight is for the WBC “interim” title, which required the fighters to weigh no more than the limit. Had Magsayo not made weight, they could’ve agreed to fight anyway with no belt on the line for Magsayo.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) has been a 126-pounder his entire decade-long career. He last fought in July, when he lost his world title to Rey Vargas by a split decision.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) moved up from 122 pounds to 126 for his most-recent fight, a sixth-round knockout of Carlos Castro on the Magsayo-Vargas card.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
'Sierra travel not advised': I-80 closed as snowstorm hits Tahoe
Truckee, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance
Boston, MA2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Iowa men’s basketball all-time roster: Hawkeye Legends
Iowa City, IA10 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy