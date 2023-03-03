Mark Magsayo makes weight on second try for bout with Brandon Figueroa

Esther Lin / Showtime

Editor’s note: This article was updated with the result of Mark Magsayo’s second time on the scale.

Mark Magsayo on Friday afternoon made the 126-pound limit on his second try for his fight with Brandon Figueroa on Saturday in Ontario, California (Showtime).

The Filipino initially came in .8 pounds over the 126-pound limit. He weighed exactly 126 when he stepped back on the scale two hours later, which was the time limit imposed on him.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) made weight on his first try, coming in at 125.8.

The fight is for the WBC “interim” title, which required the fighters to weigh no more than the limit. Had Magsayo not made weight, they could’ve agreed to fight anyway with no belt on the line for Magsayo.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) has been a 126-pounder his entire decade-long career. He last fought in July, when he lost his world title to Rey Vargas by a split decision.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) moved up from 122 pounds to 126 for his most-recent fight, a sixth-round knockout of Carlos Castro on the Magsayo-Vargas card.