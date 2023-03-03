Open in App
Ontario, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Magsayo makes weight on second try for bout with Brandon Figueroa

By Michael Rosenthal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrF9Z_0l7ALPuI00
Esther Lin / Showtime

Editor’s note: This article was updated with the result of Mark Magsayo’s second time on the scale.

Mark Magsayo on Friday afternoon made the 126-pound limit on his second try for his fight with Brandon Figueroa on Saturday in Ontario, California (Showtime).

The Filipino initially came in .8 pounds over the 126-pound limit. He weighed exactly 126 when he stepped back on the scale two hours later, which was the time limit imposed on him.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) made weight on his first try, coming in at 125.8.

The fight is for the WBC “interim” title, which required the fighters to weigh no more than the limit. Had Magsayo not made weight, they could’ve agreed to fight anyway with no belt on the line for Magsayo.

Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) has been a 126-pounder his entire decade-long career. He last fought in July, when he lost his world title to Rey Vargas by a split decision.

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KOs) moved up from 122 pounds to 126 for his most-recent fight, a sixth-round knockout of Carlos Castro on the Magsayo-Vargas card.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Former USC receiver is looking for new home this spring
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD23 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy