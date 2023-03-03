Will Anderson posts an official 4.60 40-yard dash time

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Of all of the players who have come through Tuscaloosa and Nick Saban’s program, it will be hard to find anyone who has bought in more than Will Anderson Jr. did. Anderson has always handled his career with the utmost professionalism whether it be on the field, in workouts or just on campus.

So it should come as no surprise to the Crimson Tide faithful that Anderson absolutely crushed his combine, and specifically his 40-yard dash time. Anderson is technically an EDGE rusher but was lumped in with the linebackers and still put up a remarkable time of 4.60 seconds. A time that had scouts all across the league buzzing.

Scouts have been salivating at Anderson’s length and athleticism all week and have been drawing comparisons to Demarcus Ware and Khalil Mack, both of who turned out to be phenomenal players in the NFL. It’s hard for Anderson to improve his draft stock as he is already a top-five lock, yet, he continues to find ways to impress the scouts.

