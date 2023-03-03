Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Former Mallard Creek player projected to be one of top linebackers in 2023 draft

By DaShawn Brown,

4 days ago
A former Mallard Creek player is showing off his talents at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Charlotte native Trenton Simpson was once a Mallard Creek Maverick, turned Clemson Tiger, and now he is projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Simpson between drills about his time at Mallard Creek and how it laid the foundation for the player he would become.

“The competition level - Mallard Creek is a powerhouse. We had guys like Jalen Samuels, Jordan Davis from last year, and DJ Humphries. That competition level and the coaches we had are truly amazing, and they’ve had us prepared to even go off to college and for this also,” Simpson told Brown.

