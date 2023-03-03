Haraway named GMAC Player of the Year; wins tournament MVP

ASHLAND — Brandon Haraway had arguably the greatest single-season in the history of boys basketball as a senior at Norwalk High School.

Four years later, the 2019 NHS graduate may be able to invoke the same debate at the NCAA Division II level. On Friday, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference announced its men's basketball awards, and Haraway stood alone.

The Ashland University senior guard's 2022-23 campaign became even more notable when he earned GMAC Player of the Year honors. Haraway became the first player in Ashland program history to be named a conference Player of the Year.

Haraway, also a member of the All-Great Midwest first team and league All-Defensive team, has had his best season an Eagle despite battling a left leg injury throughout.

His dominant season continued over the weekend.

In a 76-69 win over No. 23-ranked Hillsdale just hours after earning Player of the Year, Haraway had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals while making all nine of his free-throw attempts.

In Saturday's GMAC tournament title game vs. Malone, Haraway was scoreless at halftime, and the Eagles trailed by 14 points with just over six minutes left.

But the former All-Ohio first team selection for the Truckers scored 14 points in the second half and added five rebounds as AU closed the game on a 23-3 scoring run for the stunning 82-78 win.

The victory gives the Eagles (22-9) an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament for a second time in three years.

Haraway also added his second conference tournament MVP in three seasons following the win. In three tournament wins over Lake Erie, Hillsdale and Malone, he averaged 19.6 points (on 49 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Haraway is averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 29 starts. He is making 51.8 percent of his shots from the field, 43.1 percent from three-point range — and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite the leg injury, — he's missed two games this season — his 35.8 minutes per game are a career high.

In less than a full season, Haraway has gone from 26th on Ashland's all-time scoring list to sixth (1,571 career points).

During his time at Ashland, Haraway has been named Freshman of the Year (in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), a three-time all-league first team selection, and a three-time all-defensive team choice.

In 2021, Haraway was also the GLIAC Tournament MVP and helped the Eagles to the NCAA tournament while also earning NABC All-Midwest District second team recognition.

Entering Saturday's GMAC title game held at Walsh University, the Eagles were ranked No. 6 in the final Great Lakes regional rankings, released on March 1. The top eight teams in each region make up the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, which will be announced on Sunday.