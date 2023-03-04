Open in App
Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Human Rights Commission to host Women and Girls event

By Laigha Anderson,

5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is hosting an event for women and girls next week to let them know about services in the area.

According to The Director of the Sioux City Human Rights Department Karen Mackey, the Siouxland Connections for Women and Girls event is all about letting women and girls know what kind of organizations are out there that they can participate in or receive services from.

“It is an opportunity to really get the word out more about what some of these organizations do,” Mackey said.

A total of six organizations will present their services to attendees. The organizations to be at the event include Boys and Girls Club, Planned Parenthood, Women Aware, Siouxland Community Health, SafePlace and Girls, Inc. The organizations will present two at a time based on the kinds of services they offer to women and girls in the Siouxland area.

The event is on March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum and light refreshments will be served. Anyone with any questions can call 712-279-6985. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the event on the Human Rights Commission’s Facebook Page.

