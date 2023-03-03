Lake Oswego church unearths its past to prepare for future

To forge a path forward, pastor Jennie Ott said, the Lake Oswego United Church of Christ needed to properly consider its past.

But with documents randomly stacked in boxes, thumbing through the clutter to find a clear view into this history wasn’t possible. So, in 2021, church leaders contacted Oswego Heritage House volunteer archivist Mark Browne.

Over a year later, the church honored Browne for his work to complete the first phase of the project to organize and preserve the archives. Though four churches combined in 1957 to form the current institution, the church traces its history with the First Congregational Church of Lake Oswego.

“(Browne) introduced us to some of the founders of the church, told us about their importance and taught us a lot about preservation of our historical records,” congregant Ralph Holcomb said.

Browne found some interesting nuggets in the church’s archival documents — which included meeting minutes, photographs, bills of sale, baptism records and more — and hopes to help the church create a narrative based on the time since its founding in roughly 1888.

One document Browne found was a bill of sale for the church property from the Oregon Iron & Steel Company, which was an economic driver in the late 19th century and helped spur the development of Lake Oswego.

Oscar Eaton and his son-in-law sold their other properties, including a farm in the Stafford area, to purchase the former church property where the Lake Oswego Public Library sits on Fourth Street in town. Downturns precipitated by the boom and bust cycle of the iron and steel industry and broader economic factors led Lake Oswego’s population to fluctuate mightily in the late 19th and early 20th century, thus impacting the local church and its ability to pay its bills. Browne found that a national organization affiliated with the church, Congregational Home Mission Society, had loaned the church money for the property and sent letters asking them to pay back the loans. The church hosted a carnival to raise money, Holcomb added, along with other fundraising efforts.

For congregants, Browne said that the church delivered solace amidst economic ebbs and flows.

“The church provided a solid base for the people. It provided entertainment and social cohesion as well. It really was critical to get people through things,” he said.

Circumstances changed over time, however, as there were approximately 200 members by the time the church moved to its current property in the 1960s.

“At its nadir the church probably had a few dozen members, maybe even less than that. At its height in maybe the late ‘50s or early ‘60s it had an enormous number of members. That was one of the reasons the church had to move from its former property where the library is to its present property (on Country Club Road),” Holcomb said.

Browne also enjoyed reading about a former pastor and his daughter — a popular singer who played concerts across Oregon. He also noted that the church hired a female pastor during World War II who expressed passivist views, to the chagrin of the church board.

“These sorts of stories give life to the archives. They are not dusty old paper,” he said.

Further, he noted that many people at the time were members of the Congregational Church and the Methodist Church, or switched from one to another. Clara and Cora Wilmot, whose diary the heritage house recently published, switched to the Methodist Church while their friends were congregationalists, Browne said.

“It showed the fluidity of the people’s accommodation to a religious life regardless of what the tag was,” Browne said.

One of the primary motivations behind the project was to reckon with the history of racism within the church and the community. Like many properties in town, the deed for the initial property excluded people of color from owning it. Holcomb also said they found racist language within documents from the 1920s and 1930s. However, issues of race, inequality and persecution of marginalized groups were largely absent in the documents they reviewed.

“We didn’t find a lot specifically in the archives. A lot of it was silence. But that also tells you a little bit about the church in the sense of complicity in some ways with what was going on,” Ott said.

“It was more implicit than explicit. People were unaware of their prejudices,” Holcomb said, adding that the church later advocated for racial integration. The church was also one of the first to openly welcome gay and lesbian folks in the 1990s, he said.

Still Holcomb said the church and the community bear responsibility for structural racism within Lake Oswego. And the church is working through how to further respond to past and current inequities, Ott said. The hope is that severed relationships can be repaired.

“We need to ask ourselves what is going on today that we need to be responsible (for) so that the people 50 years from now don’t shake their heads and say, They were so blind to what’s going on,’” Holcomb said.

Browne’s archival work, they said, is an initial step in this process.

“Your involvement was intense and steady,” congregant Penny Holcomb said to Browne.