Norman, OK
Oklahoma set to host over 20 prospects in Norman for Junior Day

By Bryant Crews,

4 days ago
While there’s no fancy title for it, Norman will be jumping this weekend as Oklahoma will host many prospects from multiple classes. While Oklahoma previously had a Junior Day earlier this year, they’ll be having another round of prospects on campus for an unofficial visit.

The 2024 class has yet to bear any fruits for Oklahoma, but with the sheer number of prospects from said class in town, it’s tough to imagine this drought lasts much longer. If we learned one thing from the last recruiting class under Brent Venables and Co., the Sooners might not start fast, but that doesn’t matter because it’s not a sprint. Recruiting is truly a marathon. And the Sooners are more than willing to go the distance and come out on top.

That said, we’ve compiled a list of all the 2024 names expected on campus this Saturday. Some of the names are players that have previously visited OU, while others are visiting Oklahoma for the first time since receiving an offer.

2024 Prospects

2025 prospects

  • DL Ka’Mori Moore

The list is packed with talent across the board. While some names are just popping up on the Sooners’ radar, Oklahoma has a real shot at making impressions and strengthening bonds with players they already have built relationships.

First impressions can go a long way, so Oklahoma will look to impress this weekend. Names like Michael Hawkins and Williams Nwaneri stick out because the Sooners have been recruiting them heavily since last year. Newcomers like KJ Daniels, Bennett Warren, and others are getting to experience Norman for the first time.

