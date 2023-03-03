Open in App
Monroe, MI
The Monroe News

Miller, Niziolek record knockouts in returns to boxing ring

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

4 days ago

Derrick Miller and Matt Niziolek of the Monroe Joe’s-ALCC Boxing Club made their long-awaited returns to the ring recently during a show at the Motor City Casino in Detroit.

Both were scheduled to fight in December but had to postpone those bouts because of injuries.

Both were fighting for the first time since the fall.

Miller was the headliner for this card on Feb. 25.

He delivered a second-round knockout of Eric Abraham of New York in a cruiserweight bout. Miller now owns an 11-0 record as a professional with 7 knockouts.

“Derrick looked good,” said Joe’s-ALCC coach Todd Riggs. “He kept putting pressure on the guy and caught him with a hook in the second round.”

Niziolek was coming off his first loss as a pro. Riggs thought that setback was tainted by low blows that were not called. Niziolek had to undergo hernia surgery afterwards.

Niziolek looked good in his return to the ring with a fourth-round technical knockout of Ishmael Dixon of Benton Harbor in a junior middleweight bout.

He improved to 3-1 as a pro with 2 knockouts.

“Matt was really patient and stuck to his game plan,” Riggs said. “He used his jab really well and set up combinations. It was funny. Afterwards he said, ‘Coach, I thought I did really good. I finally listened to you.’ I said, ‘You’re always supposed to listen to your coach.’ We laughed about it.”

On the same night, two amateurs from Joe’s-ALCC fought in Toledo. Both Aaron Carter, 22, and Isaiah Holmes, 16, won unanimous decisions.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Miller, Niziolek record knockouts in returns to boxing ring

