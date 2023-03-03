Open in App
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Jenna Londeau wins Week 11 Athlete of the Week, her second win this season

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News,

4 days ago

READING — The week 11 Athlete of the Week voting has closed, and now it is time to announce the winner. The weekly ballots are posted every Monday and voting is open through Wednesday at midnight.

Nominees are submitted by Sunday every week, and submissions are done through coaches and from the Hillsdale Daily News sports staff. Registering to vote automatically gives you a chance to win a prize from one of our sponsors. Litchfield boys basketball star Simon Collins won the week 11 athlete of the week after leading his team to a homecoming victory.

Week 11 Winner: Jenna Londeau - Reading Girls Basketball

Sophomore sharpshooter Jenna Londeau won the week 11 athlete of the week ballot. The Ranger basketball star is the first athlete this season to win the award twice. She previously won during week one of the winter sports season. The two-time athlete of the week winner was a key player for the Rangers this season. Her week 11 ballot win comes after the team lost in the district tournament of the MHSAA high school girls basketball postseason.

London was nominated for helping the Rangers take down the Jonesville Comets in their final Big 8 clash as rivals. Londeau had nine points, including two 3-pointers. Londeau also had five rebounds, one block and three steals.

Honorable Mentions

  • Clemmie Gadwood - Will Carleton Girls Basketball: Senior Clemmie Gadwood added to her record breaking year with another 30-plus point game. Gadwood's 32-point game, including three triples, led the Cougars to a 46-40 senior night victory over the Litchfield Terriers. Gadwood has broken numerous career, season and single game records this winter for Will Carleton Academy.
  • Chloe Manifold - Hillsdale Girls Bowling: Junior Hornet Chloe Manifold bowled a 1047 to take third place in the girls regional finals. Manifold's third place finish qualified her for the state finals. Manifold represents her other state qualifying teammates Nolan Grant and Shalee VanHeerde.
  • Brooke Vanous - Pittsford Girls Bowling: Pittsford senior Brooke Vanous qualified for another state individual finals after placing seventh at a D4 regional finals. Vanous has previously qualified for the state finals in the past. The senior took eighth overall in her first state final. Vanous took third overall at the state tournament in 2022.
  • Adam Martinez - Jonesville Boys Bowling: After bowling a total of 1,166 points, senior Adam Martinez won the individual regional championship and moves on to the individual D4 state finals. Martinez and his nomination also represents the other Comet state qualifiers including MiKayla DeBoe, Abby Gutowski and Andrew Sackett.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jenna Londeau wins Week 11 Athlete of the Week, her second win this season

