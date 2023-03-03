Open in App
Tewksbury, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tewksbury officer suffers broken ribs after alleged attack from shoplifter

By Lindsey Thorpe,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8MVQ_0l77xXVg00

A Lowell man is facing charges after he assaulted a Tewksbury Police Officer when he was caught shoplifting at a local department store, according to officials.

Police responded to a Marshall’s store on Main Street in Tewksbury Thursday night for reports of a shoplifter.

Upon arrival, officers were told by employees that a man, later identified as Angle Luis Perez Rosario, 35, of Lowell, was allegedly putting on merchandise and filling up a carriage while walking past the registers, showing no intention to pay.

Officers then attempted to speak with Perez Rosario as he was leaving the store, but he allegedly fled on foot. Officers ordered him to stop and when he did not, they pursued him on foot.

According to police, Rosario allegedly struck an officer in the chest before officers were able to bring him into custody. The officer who was struck in the chest was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined he suffered a broken rib from the assault.

Police located a small bag containing Fentanyl as well as Xanax pills on Perez Rosario. It was determined that he also had a warrant out for his arrest through Lowell District Court.

Perez Rosario appeared in Lowell District Court Friday for charges of possession of class A & E drugs, larceny, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer. He was released on $500 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Attack Broke Victim's Facial Bones: 3 Boston Women Arrested In Assault, DA Says
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Suspect identified, summonsed to court after alleged break-in at Roxbury McDonald’s
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Police: Man wanted on lewdness charges arrested for committing crude act on Red Line train
Cambridge, MA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Witness: ‘Out-of-control’ Mass. man accused of attacking attendant on flight broke out of restraints
Leominster, MA9 hours ago
Lawrence teen facing several charges after trespassing on High School campus with firearm
Lawrence, MA5 hours ago
Man facing charges in deadly daylight shooting at Boston apartment complex
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Suspect Held After 2 Newton Officers Allegedly Assaulted; Roommates Dispute PD Narrative
Newton, MA1 day ago
Suspect to appear in court after allegedly punching, hospitalizing two Newton Police Officers
Newton, MA1 day ago
Prosecutors: Man punched 2 Newton police officers, tried to take their guns during violent struggle
Newton, MA1 day ago
‘High-end’ cars stolen from Waltham dealership; police investigating
Waltham, MA8 hours ago
Man accused of attacking 2 Newton police officers held without bail
Newton, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
Hudson, NH13 hours ago
2 Newton Officers Attacked By Suspect, 1 Knocked Unconscious, Police Department Says
Newton, MA2 days ago
Police searching for missing Milton teen
Milton, MA1 day ago
Boston police investigating death of a male in Jamaica Plain
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Missing Milton teen found safe
Milton, MA1 day ago
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Drug Unit Investigation in Roxbury Results in the Seizure of Over 900 Grams of Fentanyl
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mass. man who had violent outburst on Boston-bound flight has history of mental health struggles
Leominster, MA1 hour ago
Police looking for 2 missing teenagers from Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Disturbing’: NH school bus driver kicked, poured water on students with disabilities, police say
Hudson, NH7 hours ago
Elderly couple found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Plymouth
Plymouth, MA9 hours ago
Woman taken into custody as road in North Hampton closed off for hours
North Hampton, NH1 day ago
Trial begins in beating death at Lawrence YMCA rooming house
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Investigation into Roxbury apartment homicide continues
Boston, MA2 days ago
Update: Missing 10-year-old boy from East Boston has been safely locate
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Terror After Take-Off: Leominster Man Tried To Open Plane Door, Stab Flight Attendant, Feds Say
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Ohio man detains robbery suspect at gunpoint
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Have you seen him? Boston Police seek public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old boy
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Police: Man smashes MBTA train window after shouting at passing patron
Boston, MA4 days ago
Drug Trafficking Ring: Man Admits To Bringing Cocaine Into Fitchburg; 15th Person Convicted
Fitchburg, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy