Friday's severe weather claims 3 lives across Middle Tennessee

High winds on Friday claimed the lives of three people in Middle Tennessee — all due to fallen trees — according to authorities.

Most recently, a high school student in Gallatin died after a tree fell on her, according to Liberty Creek High School in a Facebook post Saturday evening. The student, Aleya Brooks, was in the hospital in critical condition on Friday and Saturday before passing, according to Liberty Creek and the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

Liberty Creek organized a time of prayer for Brooks on Saturday afternoon.

In Hendersonville, a woman who lives in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive was walking back to her home with a neighbor when a tree fell, according to a news release from the city. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Sustained winds caused downed trees and power lines throughout Hendersonville. Winds also caused havoc with traffic lights, which were reported out on East Main Street from Cherokee Road to Shutes Lane and along Indian Lake Boulevard from Vietnam Veterans Parkway to Main Street.

A person was killed in Humphreys County on Friday after a tree hit a vehicle, according to Humphreys County authorities.

The weather-related death occurred between the 900 and 1000 block of Little Blue Creek Road, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

A male was killed based on a report the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency received.

No further information about the cause of death was immediately disclosed.

Storms Friday triggered tens of thousands of power outages, downed trees, broke power poles and caused structural damage all across Middle Tennessee.

Much of the region experienced wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and higher on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Clarksville had a wind gust that measured 79 mph and Springfield reached 74 mph, according to NWS.

The storms started through Middle Tennessee around 9 a.m. and raced through the Nashville area just after 11:30 a.m. A number of school systems closed ahead of the high winds and storms.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Friday's severe weather claims 3 lives across Middle Tennessee