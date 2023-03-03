Open in App
Gallatin, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Friday's severe weather claims 3 lives across Middle Tennessee

By Andy Humbles, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vR08P_0l77us1s00

High winds on Friday claimed the lives of three people in Middle Tennessee all due to fallen trees according to authorities.

Most recently, a high school student in Gallatin died after a tree fell on her, according to Liberty Creek High School in a Facebook post Saturday evening. The student, Aleya Brooks, was in the hospital in critical condition on Friday and Saturday before passing, according to Liberty Creek and the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

Liberty Creek organized a time of prayer for Brooks on Saturday afternoon.

In Hendersonville, a woman who lives in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive was walking back to her home with a neighbor when a tree fell, according to a news release from the city. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Sustained winds caused downed trees and power lines throughout Hendersonville. Winds also caused havoc with traffic lights, which were reported out on East Main Street from Cherokee Road to Shutes Lane and along Indian Lake Boulevard from Vietnam Veterans Parkway to Main Street.

A person was killed in Humphreys County on Friday after a tree hit a vehicle, according to Humphreys County authorities.

The weather-related death occurred between the 900 and 1000 block of Little Blue Creek Road, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

A male was killed based on a report the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency received.

No further information about the cause of death was immediately disclosed.

Storms Friday triggered tens of thousands of power outages, downed trees, broke power poles and caused structural damage all across Middle Tennessee.

Much of the region experienced wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and higher on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Clarksville had a wind gust that measured 79 mph and Springfield reached 74 mph, according to NWS.

The storms started through Middle Tennessee around 9 a.m. and raced through the Nashville area just after 11:30 a.m. A number of school systems closed ahead of the high winds and storms.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Friday's severe weather claims 3 lives across Middle Tennessee

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
These are the names of the March 3 storm victims in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Dangerous winds claim two lives in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN4 days ago
ARCHIVED: Power outages across East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Severe weather affecting Hopkinsville area
Hopkinsville, KY4 days ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Four dead after severe wind, weather spread damage
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Semi truck blown over by high winds on I-24 in Kentucky
Paducah, KY4 days ago
5 reported dead after severe weather in Kentucky, 1 in Lexington
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Community rallies around Smyrna athlete as she returns to Middle TN after losing legs in crash
Smyrna, TN3 days ago
Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Tornado and Damaging Wind Risks
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Man hit, killed on Old Hickory Blvd. after celebrating birthday in downtown Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Apparent tornado, severe storms cause damage
Hopkinsville, KY4 days ago
Mobile home park still in recovery two days after storm
Bowling Green, KY2 days ago
UPDATE: Car Fire at Oil Change Business in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Whataburger to Open New Middle Tennessee Location Next Week
Smyrna, TN4 days ago
Tree falls onto house during storms
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Edgehill shooting sends one person to hospital
Nashville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy