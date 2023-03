Good morning, everybody. Reporter Rachel Wegner here, bringing you the Daily Briefing.

Tennessean food writers Brad Schmitt and Mackensy Lunsford are always up to something, aren't they? This time they got the wacky idea of setting up March Madness-style brackets for our readers to decide on their favorite chain restaurants.

So far it's not looking good for Shoney's and Hooters, and it appears there's only been one major upset when Maggiano's beat out Cheesecake Factory by a stunning margin.

Want to join the fun and cast your vote? There's plenty of time! The second round of voting is now live , with more to come. While you're at it, check out Brad and Mackensy's power rankings of their favorite chain restaurants .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: March Madness — but not like you think