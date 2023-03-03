Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in North Reading

Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in North Reading claimed the life of one driver and hospitalized another Friday.

Police responded to the area of Park Street and Central Street for a report of a two-car crash at approximately 1:40 p..m.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a collision between Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where they were pronounced dead. The operator of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The North Reading Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police investigators and detectives attached to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW