Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

One of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time is bringing the drip to metro Detroit dispensaries this month.

On Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, Ric Flair will be visiting Cloud Cannabis, JARS, House of Dank, and other dispensaries to promote his brand Ric Flair Drip.

Fans will be able to meet the WWE Hall of Famer, snap photos with him, and buy Ric Flair Drip cannabis products during the visits. Chad Bronstein, chairman of the brand’s parent company, Carma HoldCo. will also be in tow.

The “Nature Boy” wrestler announced Ric Flair Drip, named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin, was coming to Michigan back in November.

Flair’s schedule for his dispensary visits is below.

Thursday, March 16

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Dispo Romeo; 100 Shafer Dr., Romeo, MI



12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: JARS Mount Clemens; 101 N. Groesbeck Hwy., Mount Clemens



3-3:30 p.m.: PUFF Madison Heights; 2 Ajax Dr, Madison Heights



Friday, March 17

Time TBD: Cloud Detroit; 16001 Mack Ave., Detroit



Time TBD: House of Dank; 3340 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit



