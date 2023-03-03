Open in App
Detroit, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

By Randiah Camille Green,

4 days ago
Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

One of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time is bringing the drip to metro Detroit dispensaries this month.

On Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, Ric Flair will be visiting Cloud Cannabis, JARS, House of Dank, and other dispensaries to promote his brand Ric Flair Drip.

Fans will be able to meet the WWE Hall of Famer, snap photos with him, and buy Ric Flair Drip cannabis products during the visits. Chad Bronstein, chairman of the brand’s parent company, Carma HoldCo. will also be in tow.

The “Nature Boy” wrestler announced Ric Flair Drip, named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin, was coming to Michigan back in November.

Flair’s schedule for his dispensary visits is below.

Thursday, March 16

  • 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Dispo Romeo; 100 Shafer Dr., Romeo, MI
  • 12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: JARS Mount Clemens; 101 N. Groesbeck Hwy., Mount Clemens
  • 3-3:30 p.m.: PUFF Madison Heights; 2 Ajax Dr, Madison Heights

Friday, March 17

  • Time TBD: Cloud Detroit; 16001 Mack Ave., Detroit
  • Time TBD: House of Dank; 3340 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit

