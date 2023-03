ng-sportingnews.com

The biggest fight in UFC history: Why Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 can cement GOAT legacy By Andreas Hale, 4 days ago

By Andreas Hale, 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS -- Although UFC 285 won’t be a PPV blockbuster like any event headlined by Conor McGregor, it can be argued that the main ...