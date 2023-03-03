Ravens HC John Harbaugh loves QB Lamar Jackson

NFL scouts, coaches, and front office personnel from every team have been in Indianapolis for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Baltimore Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh had media availability on Wednesday and predictably, the name of quarterback Lamar Jackson was brought up a lot.

Harbaugh was asked if he’s been in contact with Jackson since the end of the season, to which he revealed that he texts the signal caller back and fourth here and there. He also called Jackson “my guy” and “my quarterback”, saying that he loves him.

“Yes, we’ve been texting back and forth, here and there, ever since the season was over. So, I feel like Lamar [Jackson] is doing really well. It’s just what it is; it’s part of the business. It’s what you expect when you have a great quarterback, when you make a great decision in the Draft. Lamar has done a great job in terms of developing as a quarterback, and winning football games, and competing and doing all the things that he does. I feel like we’ve done a great job in terms of bringing out the best in Lamar over the years, and it’s just evident in the way he plays. He’s my quarterback; he’s my guy. I love him, and as a coach, I’m looking forward to seeing it get done, but it’s not easy. It’s never easy; it’s the business part of it. I’m very hopeful and excited – fervently hopeful – and I can’t wait for it to get done.”

The business side of football makes some things very complicated at the NFL level. Hopefully the Ravens and Jackson will be able to work things out and have a happy relationship moving forward.