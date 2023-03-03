Open in App
Watauga County, NC
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, at 534 pm EST, Mar 3rd 2023

By National Weather Service,

4 days ago
NCZ001-002-018-019-032300- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC- …Clusters of showers and thunderstorms, capable of producing. strong gusty winds, will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany,. Wilkes, Watauga...
