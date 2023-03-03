Change location
Watauga County, NC
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, at 534 pm EST, Mar 3rd 2023
By National Weather Service,4 days ago
NCZ001-002-018-019-032300- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC- …Clusters of showers and thunderstorms, capable of producing. strong gusty winds, will impact portions of southwestern Alleghany,. Wilkes, Watauga...
