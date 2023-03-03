Kristen Doute Warns Raquel Leviss ‘Karma’ Is Coming After Tom Sandoval Affair: ‘Move Home’

“I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, said via Instagram Stories on Friday. “And you guys, Ariana and I've been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That's what's up.”
Alongside the video, Doute added: “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”
“When we broke up, he started dating someone else immediately — or, you know, maybe they were already secretly dating; they don’t ever have to cop to it, but I can theorize about it in my own book!! And now I love them both,” Doute wrote in her 2020 book. “I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore. A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her. I needed to let them be happy. … They needed to find their own path to forgive me.”
“This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. "Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s—t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”
